POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF approves $4.3B loan to help South Africa fight pandemic | Money Talks
06:28
BizTech
IMF approves $4.3B loan to help South Africa fight pandemic | Money Talks
South Africa has secured more emergency pandemic recovery funding than any other country. The International Monetary Fund has approved more than $4 billion in financing to help it cope with the coronavirus. While President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has tried to avoid approaching the global lender, it's now counting on international finance institutions as the economy faces its worst slump in decades. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on this independent economist Thabi Leoka joined us from Johannesburg. #IMF #SouthAfrica #EconomicStimulus
July 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?