POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Federal Forces v US Protesters
26:35
World
Federal Forces v US Protesters
Anti-racism protests have been raging from Portland, Oregon to Chicago, and US President Donald Trump is desperate to bring them to an end. He's sent in federal troops to deal with what he calls anarchists and agitators. The controversial decision has been condemned by several Democratic mayors, who claim that instead of easing tension, federal forces are fueling anger. Critics of the president accuse him of using these troops as his own personal army. So is Trump right to call in the troops? Or is he acting unlawfully? Guests: David Katz CEO of the Global Security Group Westenley Alcenat Assistant Professor of History at Fordham University David Rehr Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government
July 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?