World Share

Federal Forces v US Protesters

Anti-racism protests have been raging from Portland, Oregon to Chicago, and US President Donald Trump is desperate to bring them to an end. He's sent in federal troops to deal with what he calls anarchists and agitators. The controversial decision has been condemned by several Democratic mayors, who claim that instead of easing tension, federal forces are fueling anger. Critics of the president accuse him of using these troops as his own personal army. So is Trump right to call in the troops? Or is he acting unlawfully? Guests: David Katz CEO of the Global Security Group Westenley Alcenat Assistant Professor of History at Fordham University David Rehr Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government