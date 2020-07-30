POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia prepares for Eid al Adha
02:02
World
Indonesia prepares for Eid al Adha
Jakarta is gearing up to cope with crowds for the upcoming Islamic festival. Public gatherings are an essential part Eid al Adha. But this year, Indonesians face some restrictions. The capital has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the lockdown was eased in June. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #EidalAdha #Indonesia #Jakarta
July 30, 2020
