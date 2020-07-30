Election Showdown | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A showdown over federal law enforcement agents on the streets of America as #Election Day gets closer. Will local authorities block President Trump from deploying federal agents to cities without their consent? And in the chaotic lead up to the election and with the recent surge in coronavirus cases, can states ensure that all votes will count and that voters can have faith in the results of the election? Guests: Marilyn Mosby- State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Maryland Kris Kobach- Former Kansas Secretary of State (2011-2019) & Republican Candidate for US Senate Matthew Dunlap- Maine Secretary State Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
July 30, 2020
