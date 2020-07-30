POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian businessman converts his office into Covid-19 treatment ward
01:19
World
Indian businessman converts his office into Covid-19 treatment ward
Indian businessman Kadar Shaikh converted his office into a facility to treat poor Covid-19 patients after he was shocked by the cost of his coronavirus treatment in a private clinic. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #India #coronavirus #Covid-19
July 30, 2020
