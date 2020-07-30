POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US economy shrinks 32.9% in second quarter, worst on record | Money Talks
08:05
BizTech
US economy shrinks 32.9% in second quarter, worst on record | Money Talks
Hopes of a sharp recovery in the US have been dashed after the world's largest economy reported its steepest slump on record. Jobless ranks are also swelling as states reimpose restrictions in response to a COVID-19 outbreak the country has been unable to control. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Peter Schiff, chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital. He's also the chairman of the precious metals trading firm SchiffGold in Westport, Connecticut. #USjobs #Covid19 #USeconomy
July 30, 2020
