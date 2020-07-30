POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Major tech CEOs testify amid antitrust allegations
02:38
BizTech
Major tech CEOs testify amid antitrust allegations
The heads of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have been grilled by US lawmakers who are looking into whether the four tech giants are too powerful. Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai appeared by video link before a House Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday. And as Philip Owira reports, the hearing touched on areas such as economic inequality and claims of 'political bias' against President Donald Trump and his allies. #TechGiants #USlawmakers #SocialMediaSecurity
July 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?