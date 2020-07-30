POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus plunges German economy into record recession
Coronavirus plunges German economy into record recession
Germany has suffered its biggest economic slump on record. The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out nearly 10 years of growth, all in the second quarter. The GDP contraction comes as Germany recorded its highest number of new coronavirus infections in about six weeks. While Germany has dealt much better with the health crisis than some of its neighbours, figures released on Thursday illustrate just how long the road to recovery will be for Europe's economic powerhouse. Sibel Karkus reports. For more on the state of the German economy, we were joined by Ulrich Leuchtmann. He's the head of FX Research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. #Coronavirus #GermanEconomy #StimulusPackage
July 30, 2020
