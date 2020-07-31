POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Latin American countries confront poverty and coronavirus pandemic
Latin American countries confront poverty and coronavirus pandemic
Four of the eight most affected countries by the #coronavirus pandemic globally are in #LatinAmerica. This week alone, both Argentia and #Brazil have seen record case numbers being confirmed. Meanwhile, in countries including Peru - which has more than 400,000 cases - people have been out on the streets demonstrating against restrictions. Furthering the impact of the virus, the two countries with the highest death rates are also the two largest economies in the region - Brazil and Mexico. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
July 31, 2020
