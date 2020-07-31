BizTech Share

Eurozone economy shrinks at fastest rate in history in Q2 | Money Talks

The Eurozone has recorded its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter, as the coronavirus plunged the bloc's biggest economies into recession. Lockdowns to contain the outbreak were only eased at the end of May.. hitting consumer spending, trade and travel hard. As Sibel Karkus reports, Spain is bearing the brunt. For more on this Mario Holzner joined us from Vienna. He's the Executive Director at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies. #EUeconomy #Spain #Coronavirus