BizTech Share

Big US tech firms beat analysts' expectations in Q2 | Money Talks

Amid the widespread misery and economic anxiety caused by COVID-19, tech firms and their investors have been making bank. Ad sales are holding up for Google and Facebook, Apple is selling more gadgets to people stuck at home, and Amazon's moving more products than ever, as social distancing rules force physical stores to shut. Paolo Montecillo reports. #TechGiants #UStech #Amazon #Google #Apple #Facebook