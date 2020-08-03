BizTech Share

SpaceX brings astronauts back to earth in historic landing | Money Talks

SpaceX has made history. Billionaire Elon Musk's space exploration company has safely returned two astronauts to earth, after catapulting them into orbit two months ago, something no private company has accomplished before. It's also been NASA's first manned mission from home soil, since its shuttle program retired in 2011. As Sibel Karkus reports, the successful landing paves the way for tourist missions that could start as early as next year. For more on the global space race, we spoke to William A Gibson, Professor of Economics at the University of Vermont. #Spacex #ElonMusk #NASA