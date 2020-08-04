POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir: Between Resistance and Hopelessness
Kashmir: Between Resistance and Hopelessness
August 5, 2019 was touted as Kashmir’s new dawn. A moment which would usher in peace and development. But, one year on, political prisoners continue to languish in jails, internet continues to be restricted and the people continue to navigate the long conflict in a pandemic. Kashmiris who have been demanding self-determination are now speculating their own existence. We speak to Kashmiris letting them tell the world their stories. #Kashmir #Article370 #KashmirNow
August 4, 2020
