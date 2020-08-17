World Share

Kashmir's Year of Lockdown

When the Indian government revoked Article 370 of its constitution last year, Kashmir lost what little autonomy it had had for 71 years. New Delhi claimed that it would rid the region of terrorism and improve the economy. But one year on, has it only made things worse? Guests: Shazia Ilmi BJP Spokeswoman Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur President of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement Syed Muhammad Ali Member of The Kashmir Working Group in Pakistan