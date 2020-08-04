World Share

Spain's former king goes into exile amid corruption allegations

There’s intense speculation in Spain concerning the whereabouts of the former King, Juan Carlos. On Monday he shocked the nation by announcing he was leaving the country after being targeted by a corruption probe. Some reports suggest he has gone to the Dominican Republic but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he doesn’t know where the former king is. Semir Sejfovic has more. #spaincorruption #pedrosanchez #juancarlos