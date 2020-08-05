BizTech Share

Disney reports net loss of $4.72B in Q3, hit by COVID-19 | Money Talks

Disneyland theme parks were once the jewels in the Walt Disney crown. But coronavirus restrictions have cost one of the world’s biggest entertainment companies, billions of dollars in losses. Fortunately for the company, the boom in its new streaming services, including Disney Plus, has offset some of those losses. For more on this story, we spoke to Guy Bisson, Executive Director at Ampere Analysis in London. #Disney #Streaming #WaltDisney