Bank of England keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1% | Money Talks
01:13
BizTech
The Bank of England says the UK economy will take time to heal. On Thursday the central bank kept both its benchmark interest rate and the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged. But it's warned that economic output won't return to pre-pandemic levels until at least the end of next year as consumer and business spending remains weak. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee has kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of zero-point-one percent. It also voted against injecting more money into the economy. The bank expects the UK's economy to shrink by 9.5 percent this year, the worst contraction in a century. #BOE #UKeconomy #coronavirus
August 6, 2020
