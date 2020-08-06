POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French increasingly distrustful of COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
06:48
BizTech
French increasingly distrustful of COVID-19 vaccine | Money Talks
Global health officials say normal life can't resume until a vaccine for COVID-19 is found. Five candidates have reached the last phase of trials, and more than a hundred others are in development. But as Miranda Lin reports, a scientific breakthrough isn't the only obstacle to getting people immunised. For more, let's go to Dr Eric Feigl-Ding in Washington. He's an epidemiologist and health economist, and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #France #Covid19 #Vaccine
August 6, 2020
