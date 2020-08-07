POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York attorney general accuses NRA bosses of $64M fraud | Money Talks
02:58
BizTech
New York attorney general accuses NRA bosses of $64M fraud | Money Talks
New York's attorney general is suing one of the most influential lobby groups in the United States, and calling for it to be dismantled. The National Rifle Association has been losing support since a series of deadly mass shootings dating back to 2016. Now, after a lengthy investigation, its top officials have been accused of pocketing millions of dollars. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #NationalRifleAssociation #GunRights #NYattorneygeneral #DonaldTrump
August 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?