POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Belarus Elections: Lukashenko's Last Stand?
26:05
World
Belarus Elections: Lukashenko's Last Stand?
Belarus' long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko dubbed 'Europe's last dictator,' was re-elected this past weekend. He won by a landslide but not everyone believes the election was free or fair. Lukashenko barred opposition candidates from running and arrested opposition supporters, even accusing some of colluding with Russian mercenaries to stage an uprising. But now anger has erupted across the country and people have taken to the streets. So, was the presidential election rigged? And has Lukashenko lost his political clout? Guests: Andrei Sannikov Former Presidential Candidate Maria Lipman Political Analyst Daniel Krutzinna Former Advisor to Former Belarus PM Syarhey Rumas​
August 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?