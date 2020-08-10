Lagos residents use mobile app to attend church services | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The health and safety measures implemented to curb the coronavirus outbreak have impacted on all aspects of our lives from schooling to personal grooming, from healthcare to socialising. In Nigeria, a start-up based in Lagos has come up with a solution to connect religious organisations and their followers through a mobile app. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #Nigeria #ChurchApp #OsanctusApp
August 10, 2020
