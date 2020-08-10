BizTech Share

Beijing sanctions US lawmakers in escalating diplomatic row | Money Talks

Beijing has announced sanctions against several high-profile American politicians who've been critical of China. That's in response to recent US restrictions on Chinese officials over a controversial security law in Hong Kong. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the move is heightening tensions between the world's two largest economies. For more,we spoke to Anna Ashton in Washington. She's the Business Advisory Services Director at the US-China Business Council. #China #NationalSecurityLaw #USlawmakers