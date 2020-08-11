POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanese government dissolved in wake of Beirut explosion
01:35
World
Lebanese government dissolved in wake of Beirut explosion
In Lebanon, the government has resigned almost one week after a massive explosion devastated the capital. This comes amid public outrage, criticizing governmental negligence and mismanagement of the deadly chemicals believed to have caused the blast. TRT World correspondent Semir Sejfovic is in Beirut. Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 #LebanonProtests #LebaneseGovernment #HassanDiab
August 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?