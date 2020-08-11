World Share

Joe Biden pledged to choose a woman running mate

Joe Biden is set to announce his choice for a running mate ahead of the November election. The former US vice president has already pledged he would choose a woman. As the country grapples with a pandemic killing more minorities than whites, and nationwide protests highlight fraught race-relations, Biden's choice is expected to reflect a progressive and inclusive campaign. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.