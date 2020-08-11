POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Modern Slavery: Who is forcing forced labour?
26:00
World
Modern Slavery: Who is forcing forced labour?
It is 2020 and this weeks headlines in the UK were of arrests “as part of a major investigation into modern slavery and drug offences.” Police describe it as forced labour. On Roundtable we are looking into that across the continents, in this, our first in a series on Modern Slavery. Guests: Jasmine O’Connor Chief Executive of Anti-Slavery International Bukeni Waruzi Executive Director of Free the Slaves Safia Minney Author of ‘Slave to Fashion’ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
August 11, 2020
