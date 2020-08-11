SoftBank reports $12B quarterly profit after record loss | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Japanese conglomerate, SoftBank, has surprised markets and returned an eye-watering $12 billion profit in the last quarter. It's a sharp turnaround from the historic losses it's suffered recently, with a rally in tech stocks and asset sales helping to shore-up its coffers. But the company has broken with tradition and stopped reporting operating profit, saying it's not a useful measure of investment performance. For more, we spoke to Santosh Rao. He's head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in Princeton, New Jersey. #SoftBank #TechStocks #AssetSales
August 11, 2020
