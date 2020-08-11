POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia first country to grant regulatory approval to vaccine
02:02
World
Russia first country to grant regulatory approval to vaccine
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has won the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. The excitement in Moscow has been met with plenty of scepticism in the international community. But if it’s proven safe and effective, it’ll be a monumental step towards ending the crises. Paolo Montecillo reports. Vaccines for Coronavirus 💉 👉 http://trt.world/16gx #coronavirusvaccine #russiavaccine #putin
August 11, 2020
