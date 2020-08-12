POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Peanut traders in Sudan suffer under new "abrupt" law
01:21
World
Peanut traders in Sudan suffer under new "abrupt" law
Sudan has banned the export of raw peanuts and traders say the decision was taken abruptly and they need more time to figure out another way to make money. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Peanut #Sudan #Agriculture
August 12, 2020
