Beirut’s Explosive Fallout

In Lebanon, almost 200 people have been killed, and hundreds of thousands left homeless after one of the largest explosions in history. Furious Lebanese citizens blame government negligence and corruption for the blast. The cabinet has quit in response to the anger. But what can the save the country from total collapse? Guests: Sarah Himadeh Activist and Actress Alain Aoun Lebanese MP and Member of the Free Patriotic Movement Nizar Ghanem Director and Co-Founder of the The Triangle Think Tank