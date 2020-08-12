BizTech Share

Joe Bidden picks Senator Kamala Harris as running mate | Money Talks

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president. This makes the California senator the first Black and Indian-American woman to appear on a major party's presidential ticket. As a leading politician from a state with a larger economy than that of most G20 countries, she'll also help shape the Democrats' economic policy at a time when millions of Americans are out of work and global growth is stalling. Sibel Karkus reports. And we spoke to Kathryn Solon, the DNC member-elect for Democrats Abroad. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #USelections