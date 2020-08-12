August 12, 2020
At least three killed in clashes with police in Bengaluru
Muslim clerics in India are calling for calm after at least three people were killed in clashes with police in Bengaluru, over a derogatory social media post about the Prophet Muhammed. 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Suheil Damouny reports. India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #india #bengaluru #indianews
