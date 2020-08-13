POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Residents donate hair to help soak up oil from leaking ship
01:32
World
Residents donate hair to help soak up oil from leaking ship
Locals in Mauritius are going to great lengths to help clean up a devastating oil spill off the country’s southeastern coast. A Japanese tanker ran aground late last month, and then started leaking more than a thousand tonnes of oil into the ocean. Residents have accused the government of not doing enough to contain the spill, but instead of tearing their hair out in frustration, they’re putting their tresses to good use. Yashini Padayachee explains. Communal Living 👉 http://trt.world/1621 Climate Change 👉http://trt.world/ClimateChange Coronavirus Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1mnn #Mauritiusoilspill #oilspillinMauritius #Mauritius
August 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?