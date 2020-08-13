BizTech Share

Turkish vaccine ready for human trials within months | Money Talks

As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine heats-up, human trials of one potential immunisation are set to begin in Turkey before the end of the year. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says eight different vaccines are being developed in the country, but so far, only one is preparing for human testing. Melinda Nucifora visited the hopeful company's lab to bring us this report. #TurkeyVaccine #COVID19 #RecepTayyipErdogan