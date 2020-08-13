IEA trims oil demand forecast for 2020, 2021 due to pandemic | Money Talks

BizTech Share

IEA trims oil demand forecast for 2020, 2021 due to pandemic

The International Energy Agency has once again slashed its forecast for oil demand this year.. as the commodity's biggest customers continue to suffer during the pandemic. Planes remain grounded due to border restrictions, while a return to lockdown measures in some parts of the world are keeping cars parked in their garages. The oil industry was already having a bad year, and a recovery is expected to be slower than expected. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more, we were joined by Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. She's the president of the energy advisory firm, Transversal Consulting. #IEA #OilPrice #OPEC