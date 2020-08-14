POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Decoded: France in Lebanon
Decoded: France in Lebanon
Are corruption and mismanagement the only reasons for Lebanon’s failings or is the country’s former colonial master also complicit? This week’s Decoded looks at France’s role in Lebanon. In the 12th second of the video, we said sodium nitrate when it should’ve been ammonium nitrate. We stand corrected. Watch other episodes of Decoded 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Locust Attacks 👉 http://trt.world/13qr #lebanon #france #franceinlebanon
August 14, 2020
