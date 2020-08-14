World Share

Decoded: France in Lebanon

Are corruption and mismanagement the only reasons for Lebanon’s failings or is the country’s former colonial master also complicit? This week’s Decoded looks at France’s role in Lebanon. In the 12th second of the video, we said sodium nitrate when it should’ve been ammonium nitrate. We stand corrected. Watch other episodes of Decoded 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Locust Attacks 👉 http://trt.world/13qr #lebanon #france #franceinlebanon