US Strikes Oil Deal With YPG in Northern Syria
World
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that the US signed an oil deal with the PKK-linked YPG terror group in northern Syria. Turkey's foreign ministry was quick to condemn the move, saying US support disregarded international law and violated the territorial integrity of Syria. So, what impact could the oil deal have on US-Turkey ties? Guests: Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Mehmet Celik Managing Editor of Daily Sabah
August 14, 2020
