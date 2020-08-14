POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader dies in notorious Egyptian prison
01:30
World
Prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader dies in notorious Egyptian prison
Top Muslim Brotherhood leader Essam el Erian has died of a heart attack in Egypt's Tora Prison. The country’s first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi also died at the same prison in June 2019. Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 A look at Egypt's relationship with the military 👉 http://trt.world/13cd #EssamelErian #MohamedMorsi #Sisi
August 14, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?