Is MBS Double Dealing in Syria?
04:07
World
Back in 2015, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Syria to help Bashar al Assad's regime. That’s according to a court document. At the time, Saudi Arabia was publicly supporting the Syrian opposition. If the accusations are true, it means the Saudis have been double-dealing in Syria. We take a closer look. Watch other episodes of Double Check 👉 http://trt.world/16zr TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #DoubleCheck #MBS #Syria
August 15, 2020
