TRT World team targeted by Assad regime in Syria

A TRT World team has been directly targeted by Assad regime artillery fire in southern Idlib on Friday afternoon. The team is safe now but were able to speak to a field commander as bombs fell over their heads. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto sent this report.​ Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #syria #assad #idlib