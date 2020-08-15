POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
EU takes first steps to impose new sanctions on Belarus
The European Union has taken its first steps to impose sanctions on Belarus, in the wake of last Sunday's disputed presidential election and a crackdown on protesters. Sanctions will include visa bans and the freezing of assets. There have also been solidarity protests in other parts of Europe. In Warsaw, there were demonstrations outside the EU offices, calling for sanctions against Belrusian president Alexander Lukashenko. Meanwhile the country's exiled opposition leader is calling for a weekend of peaceful rallies. Mehmet Solmaz reports. Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16zj TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #BelarusSanctions #EUSanction #AlexanderLukashenko
August 15, 2020
