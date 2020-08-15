POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-UAE Deal: Turkey considers suspending diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi
Turkey’s President Erdogan has also added his voice to the growing criticism of the diplomatic deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement is only the third Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East, and the first involving a Gulf state. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Israel #Occupation #UAE
August 15, 2020
