Why Did Macron Say France Won't Let Go of Lebanon?
02:34
World
Why Did Macron Say France Won't Let Go of Lebanon?
One of the worst explosions in history ripped through Beirut on August 4, and France's Emmanuel Macron has been at the forefront in trying to address the country's myriad challenges. But during a photo-op in the Lebanese capital he said France would never let go of Lebanon. What exactly did he mean by that? Here's a history check of France’s past relations with Lebanon. Watch other episodes of Double Check 👉 http://trt.world/16zr #DoubleCheck #France #Macron #Lebanon
August 15, 2020
