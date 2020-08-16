POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North - South Korea relations get worse
02:59
World
North - South Korea relations get worse
Relations between North and South Korea have worsened recently. Pyongyang accuses Seoul of allowing propaganda materials to come across the border, and blew up the joint inter-Korean liaison office in response. Now, South Korea is cracking down on the activist groups responsible for sending the materials. And as Joseph Kim reports, it's triggering debate over freedom of expression. North Korean Threats 👉 http://trt.world/16g7 Beirut Explosion 👉 http://trt.world/16m6 TikTok Ban 👉 http://trt.world/16m8 #NorthKorea #SouthKorea #KimJongUn
August 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?