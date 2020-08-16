What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

One on One with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

TRT World's Tanya Goudsouzian interviews Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the latest developments in the region. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #OneOnOne #Iraq #FuadHussein