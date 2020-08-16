World Share

Resurfaced footage of Joe Biden's plans for Turkey receives backlash

US presidential candidate Joe Biden received backlash after a video resurfaced of him sharing his plans to work together with “entities” to unseat Turkey’s elected government. US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2 ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #US #Turkey #Biden