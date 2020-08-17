POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 100,000 Belarusians take part in anti-govt rally
01:54
World
More than 100,000 Belarusians take part in anti-govt rally
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has rejected both local and international calls for fresh elections. That's as unrest spreads across the country following last week's disputed presidential vote. Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated for the last eight days, with Sunday's rally the biggest in its history. Fearing he could lose power, Lukashenko has struck a deal with Russia for military assistance, should the need arise. Floyd Cush reports. #belarusprotests #alexanderlukashenko #belaruselections Belarus Riots 👉 http://trt.world/16z Russia-Ukraine Tensions 🇷🇺🇺🇦 👉 http://trt.world/16q3
August 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?