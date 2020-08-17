POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Security forces end Al Shabab siege of Mogadishu hotel
01:16
World
A terrorist attack on a seaside hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu has left at least 16 people dead and dozens more wounded. Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault. The president says the militant group is trying to bring Somalia to its knees. Melinda Nucifora has more. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq #Mogadishu #AlShabab #TerrorAttack
August 17, 2020
