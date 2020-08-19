POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Disputed UAE-Israel Deal
25:50
World
Disputed UAE-Israel Deal
A US-brokered deal to normalise diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has drawn both applause and condemnation. Israel calls it a new era of relations with the Arab world, but the Palestinians call it a betrayal. And while plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank have been deferred, they're not off the table entirely. So, what endgame is at play? And is the plight of Palestinians being brushed aside? Guests: Sultan Barakat Founder of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Danny Ayalon Israel's Former Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Abunimah Co-founder of the Electronic Intifada
August 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?