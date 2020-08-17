POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MS Dhoni: India's 'Captain Cool' quits international cricket
02:20
World
MS Dhoni: India's 'Captain Cool' quits international cricket
India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. The news came as he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of next month's IPL tournament held in the UAE. Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #DhoniRetires #MSDhoni #Dhoni
August 17, 2020
