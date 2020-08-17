POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pandemic reshaping UK waste management industry | Money Talks
The shift in consumer and working habits due to the coronavirus pandemic has had a serious impact on the waste disposal industry. Shuttered businesses meant much less commercial waste. But more of us working from home is paying dividends for waste collection companies -- and there are hopes it could be good news for the environment, too. Robyn Dwyer reports. #UKwaste #Lockdown #WasteDisposal
August 17, 2020
